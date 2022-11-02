Balentine: Who will best lead with love?

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As a 32-plus-year public servant, I rarely write letters to the local papers, especially supporting one candidate over another. There are two reasons for this that I personally feel are most relevant: a) Everyone should know they will always get the same high level of care no matter which side of the aisle they support, and b) no one really gives a crap what I think about who or what issues to vote for anyway.

First of all, I will address the elephant in the room and a question that I have gotten from many this year: “Who should I vote for for sheriff?” To be honest, during every election cycle, I often get questions like this in which I may just refer them to reason “b” as stated above.

This year is different because many of those writing letters are friends of mine both for and against one or the other candidate to be Pitkin County’s top cop. I have known Michael and Joe for many years and have and interacted with them both on a personal and professional basis often, so I choose to believe that they each want the best for our community, and it is up to us to decide who we feel best embraces our own particular ideals.

I do know neither of these candidates is Bob Braudis — nor should this be the ultimate litmus test to be sheriff. To quote Merle Haggard: “I’ll tell you what the public likes more than anything, it’s the most rare commodity in the world: Honesty.”

I believe both are qualified for the job, but which do you feel can be trusted to unite us and keep us safe, both mentally and physically, over the next four years?





Vote for whom you believe will actually serve our community with honor and compassion and will truly lead with love.

Rick Balentine

Aspen