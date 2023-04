Letter to the editor

I urge the voters of Aspen, Pitkin County, to vote for Dr. Robert Hutton and Dr. Mindy Nagle for the Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors.

We need fresh and trusted ideas to move the hospital board forward with our issues. These two locals understand and care for the well-being of Aspen’s souls.

Bridget Balentine

Aspen