Balentine: Agencies rely on each other

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Recently, the Aspen Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors passed a resolution that unanimously agreed that “it is in the best interest of the district, which includes the public we jointly serve, for Aspen Ambulance to have a more stable funding source to maintain its excellent level of service, as would be provided by the passage of Aspen Ambulance District’s Ballot Issue 6A.”

Even though Aspen Ambulance and Aspen Fire are separate emergency response and prevention agencies, we very much rely on each other on all types of calls for service we jointly respond to — including not only medical related responses, but also at auto and plane crashes, swift water, on wildfire calls, and, more recently, unfortunately, active shooter trainings along with our area law-enforcement partners.

Whenever possible, we also conduct EMS and other joint training that help both of our agencies and emergency responders become more proficient at the many types of calls we respond together on a daily basis. In my opinion, this is a “no brainier.”

Please join me those of us at Aspen Fire in supporting Aspen Ambulance’s “Help is on the Way” Mill initiative.

Rick Balentine





Fire Chief/CEO, Aspen Fire Protection District