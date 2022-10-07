Baker: Yeah, well, there’s this

Letter to the editor

Joe DiSalvo had a full list of his accomplishments in the Aspen Daily News on Oct 3. Just one question: Why isn’t there a Sheriff’s Community Response Animal Evacuation Trailer on the list? The necessary equipment minus the trailer has been stored at the county shop for several years.

After your reportedly 12 years of experience leading large-scale incidents, especially wildfires, you should understand the importance of an evacuation trailer. I hope an animal evacuation trailer is in the very near future of the Sheriff’s Office — for the sake and safety of the animals of Pitkin County.

ReRe Baker

Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Animal Safety Officer, Retired