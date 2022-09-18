Baker: Thanks for using bear tag
A sincere thank you. The hunter who used his bear tag to harvest the recent bear hit by a vehicle on 82 is incredible.
It’s a win-win. How selfless to forgo the hunt, save a bear from the landfill and help conserve. Sir, you are appreciated.
Erika Baker
New Castle
