Aspen Times Roses and Thorns (Friday, April 3)

A bed of thorns for all those folks who suggested or outright claimed a month or so ago that the coronavirus was a hoax motivated by politics. That fuzzy reasoning has and will cost lives and will cost time getting life back to “normal.”

Roses to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority staff and board of directors for taking their role during the coronavirus crisis so seriously. While the health and safety of RFTA drivers and passengers has been the prime concern, officials with the agency also realize the critical role the bus system plays in getting some essential workers to their jobs and getting people without alternative transportation to the grocery stores, pharmacies and other vital places. They have found a balance by reducing service in phases as passenger demand has waned.

Thorns go to all of those who refuse to practice social distancing of 6 feet apart from one another during this public health crisis. If not taken seriously, we will continue to be stuck in our homes, unable to work and get back to normalcy anytime soon. What it also means is that someone you know, or even those you don’t, will end up dying alone in a hospital, without friends or family around them.

Roses to the team at Aspen Elementary School, including Principal Chris Basten, who distributed computers to the school’s children Wednesday. The crew was outside wearing protective masks and exercising their best social-distancing behavior as they efficiently dropped off the computers to elementary students who will need them as the district takes its courses online during the pandemic.

Roses to our friends at GrassRoots TV for stepping in to broadcast the Aspen High School musical “Guys and Dolls” at the start of the pandemic. When school was canceled at the start of the outbreak in Pitkin County, the musical had to be closed before it even opened.

But on what would have been opening night, GrassRoots scrambled a crew to the District Theatre in a few hours and proceeded to livestream two shows with dual casts. And while they had to take it off their YouTube page because of licensing rights, GrassRoots has been airing the two shows at various times.

That is the pure definition of community television.

Thorns to whomever thought it was OK to take a child’s bike that was left at the side of the road near Two Creeks Road in Snowmass Village. Who does that? And the mint green helmet? Just put it back where you found it, please. We’ll get you one if you need one. Seriously, no problem.

A giant bouquet of roses goes to all of our readers who have donated to The Aspen Times via our website to help us supplement our newsroom costs during this crisis. It’s invaluable to us to know that you value our work and recognize that our incomes are dependent on advertising dollars. And with most businesses shuttered in town due to COVID-19, that advertising revenue has shrunk significantly. But we will continue to report the news as it comes, to give you the latest information on this crisis, which changes by the hour. Knowledge is power. Thank you for appreciating us.