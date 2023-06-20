Aspen Thrift: Where funding goes this month

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Once a month, the Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the local non-profit recipients are:

Aspen Indigenous Foundation, Early Learning Center, Mountain Family Health Centers, Huts for Vets, Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Wild Public Lands, High Country Sinfonia, Kids Connect Inc., River Bridge Regional Center, The Farm Collaborative, and Wildwood School.

The Aspen Thrift Shop continues our generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate, and shop.

Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers

Aspen