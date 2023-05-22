Aspen Thrift Shop: Non-profits that received funds

Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard earned funds. This month the local non-profit recipients are: Aspen Words, Carbondale Clay Center, Dance Initiative, Alpine Legal Services, Recovery Resources, West Mountain Regional Health Alliance, Western Slope Veteran Coalition, Summit54, Hunter Creek Historical Foundation, Access After School, Aspen Junior Golf.

The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue our generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate, and shop.

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop