Aspen spending out of whack
No problem finding hundreds of millions of dollars for fancy new office suites for city and county politicians and bureaucrats. Working homeless get a couple of old tarps and an outdoor shower. Is it any wonder people begin to suspect the economic system is wildly out of balance?
Richard Gordon
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User