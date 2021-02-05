Aspen Jr. Environmentalists endorse John Doyle for council

I am writing in regard to the upcoming City Council election. My group, the Aspen Junior Environmentalists, are the pioneers of youth advocacy for environmental action in Aspen. We represent many of our fellow classmates who are concerned for the future of our planet.

Because of this, we have taken careful consideration as to who we choose to endorse for one of the open council seats. Out of all candidates, we believe that John Doyle is the best representative of environmentally concerned youth. We trust that he will carry out his plans to be a voice for the environment, the youth and the community of Aspen.

Lilly Justice

On behalf of Aspen Junior Environmentalists