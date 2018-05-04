Asking for mercy and time during appeal
May 4, 2018
Dear Mayor Steve Skadron,
Although I have never heard from you, I invite you for coffee with the Sheriff, again. If the government is to serve the people and not the other way around like China, where's the fairness in the City suing and evicting a family that built our own home with our own hands?
And then demanding the family pay for the excessive legal fees for the suit the City of Aspen initiated?
We pray that both you and Judge Chris Seldin will extend mercy and time while we peacefully appeal to the United States Supreme Court on Constitutional grounds to be allowed a public hearing.
Sandy Mulcahy
Aspen
