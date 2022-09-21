Ashey: Supports incumbent

I have worked for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for over 21 years. Hired and sworn by Sheriff Braudis, I worked in the jail for 19 years and am currently the administrative commander in the front office.

I attribute my long tenure at the Sheriff’s Office directly to the two sheriffs for whom I have and do currently work.

Sheriff Braudis hired me because of my life experiences, and I accepted because of his humane and compassionate philosophy towards the people who struggle, who get arrested and for our incarcerated.

I have stayed because Sheriff DiSalvo has that same compassionate and humane philosophy, coupled with his now 37 years in law enforcement.

What I have seen and experienced with Joe is his unending commitment to this community and its citizens. He doesn’t just understand but personifies what a people’s sheriff is and does. His decision to run as an independent is rooted in his core belief that he serves all the people of Pitkin County, not just members of one party.





Our team here is the healthiest and happiest that I have seen in my career. Deputies in dispatch, the jail and on patrol are all encouraged to come up with new and innovative ideas and get Joe’s support to implement them. His door and his mind are open to listen and to engage in conversation and discourse.

When a jail deputy experienced a violent, career-ending assault by a detainee, he closed the jail to fix the deficits that now allows us to safely book and house arrestees for up to 48 hours.

Sheriff Vallario from Garfield County has agreed to take on the added responsibility and liability of housing our longer-term detainees and inmates, an agreement that very few sheriffs would ever even consider.

What happens to our jail is truly up to the citizens of our county, what services and programs they want our incarcerated to be offered and how safe they believe our employees should be.

Joe believes we should and can do better — and so do I. Please, vote for Joe DiSalvo on Nov. 8.

Jill Ashey

Aspen