Arlette: Love the tourists taking photos

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I love nothing more than seeing tourists take photos in front of areas I’ve grown up in.

While although these tourists may look hilarious walking around in jackets that make them look like marshmallow man, these people come from all across the world to look at our town. Sure, they come to club and party, but if they wanted to do only that, they could go to New York. They come for the scenery, the beauty, the people, and the community.

They remind us that we live in a fantastic place. Every backdrop they use for an Instagram post is a backdrop to our daily lives. So thank you, tourists, for making me realize how lucky I am to get that Rocky Mountain high. Thank you for showing me how unique my home is.

Brooklyn Arlette

Carbondale