Andrews: Yet more nonsense from our representative

Letter to the editor

On Wednesday night, our congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, filed a privileged motion that would force a vote on a resolution to impeach President Joe Biden. She promises to bring the resolution to a floor vote on a daily basis, ad infinitum.

Last year, she delivered federal remittances to Colorado Congressional District 3 of $4.95 billion. The average congressional district in the state enjoyed federal remittances of $6.05 billion. Our district was shortchanged by approximately $1.1 billion, which amounts to $1,452 per man woman and child in CD-3. That is real money that could have been used to fix our roads and bridges.

I am certainly no fan of President Biden. His weak foreign policy, his open borders (with I believe the attendant 107,000 annual opioid deaths), his alleged corruption with ties to Russia and China, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and his green boondoggle to wealthy donors are wilting our public fiscal and international prestige.

But somebody needs to explain to me (I am running for the Republican nomination in CD-3 against Boebert) how impeaching Joe Biden will increase federal spending in the largest, non-single-state congressional district in the nation.

Russ Andrews





Carbondale