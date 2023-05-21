Andrews: Teachers union needs schooling

Letter to the editor

The Colorado Education Association, the largest teachers union in Colorado states, “The CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.”

The teachers union needs to retake courses in economics and American history. Capitalism and the United States have lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system or country in history.

Contrast that with communism or socialism (National Socialist German Workers Party, AKA Nazis), where despair and poverty prevail along with the largest mass genocides in history. The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation memorializes the more than 100 million people murdered by communist regimes.

We are a land of immigrants whose ancestors came here with nothing and had the opportunity to have freedom, earn a living and the possibility to create success and potentially wealth. It should be clear today that this is still the case with millions of immigrants flooding our border still seeking the opportunities that our great nation and capitalism offer.

This is an embarrassment to the teachers union and an insult to the many great teachers who sincerely care about children in our school system and do not agree with this resolution at all. Capitalism is not perfect, but there is no other system that compares with the opportunities it offers. The teachers that supported this resolution are funded by our tax dollars earned from capitalism.





I encourage you to read this resolution, as well as the original line that was taken out, capitalism “needs to be replaced with a new, equitable economic system.” Time to wake up, parents, and ask what is really being taught in our schools?

Shannon Andrews

Aspen