Letter to the editor

Thank you, coaches (Chris Shepherd and others), for making me a better player, teammate, and person. Thank you, Aspen Elks, for sponsoring the team and getting us the equipment that we needed. Thank you, Ron Morehead, for coordinating all of the gear, players and games.

Even though we didn’t win the Super Bowl, I still had a lot of fun. Thank you all. I can’t wait for next fall.

Griffin Anderson

Snowmass Village