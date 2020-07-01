Andersen’s column spot on about Col. Merritt
Is there anyone on this planet who knows Dick Merritt or has heard of him who doesn’t have deep admiration for this gentle soul? And then we are all so fortunate
to have the remarkable Paul Andersen who reminds us of what is really important (“U.S. military racial integration is good model” June 29, 2020).
Jane Click
Aspen
