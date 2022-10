Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Through the falling autumn leaves,

Can you hear? A spirit grieves.

Peace and quiet are gone at last,

To the dread leaf blower’s blast.

How clear it is to recognize

That all the world is mechanized.

In pursuit of feckless ease

Spewing carbon, dust and leaves.

Confronted by that roaring din

I feel my patience wearing thin.

How I wish they’d take a break.

Ah, my kingdom for a rake.

Paul Andersen

Former Aspen Times columnist