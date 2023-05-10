Allender: Great understanding of public utilities

Letter to the editor

I’m supporting Linn Brooks as a candidate for the Northern District of the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors.

I’ve worked with her for over 25 years, first when she was a consultant and then during my terms as the Eagle Vail representative to the Upper Eagle Regional Authority Board and on the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District Board.

During her tenure as the general manager of the water and sanitation district, she brought a level of professionalism, integrity, and thoughtfulness to her role through many challenging times as the district experienced the impacts of growth and climate change.

Her role at the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District included: fiscal responsibility, annual budgeting, capital projects, customer outreach, rate setting, and — most importantly in ensuring the long-term — sustainable use of our limited water resources.

Under Linn’s leadership, the water and sanitation district was awarded the 2015 Special District of the Year Award by the Special District Association of Colorado out of 1700 member districts. This was a proud moment for our board members along with her and her dedicated staff.





She has a great understanding of running a public utility, and I believe she will bring her inherent, in-depth knowledge with her in her role as a Holy Cross Board Director. Please join me in voting for Linn Brooks for the Holy Cross Energy Board.

Tom Allender

Eagle