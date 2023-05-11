Adam: Appreciate the businesses that made teachers know they’re appreciated

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

On behalf of the Aspen Elementary PTO, we would love to give a huge shoutout and thank you to all the businesses that made the annual Teacher Appreciation Week such a smashing success!

Everything from spa day giveaways to the food trucks to the coffee/pastry and the floral bouquets were incredible. Thank you to all our amazing sponsors: Aspen Dermatology, Casey Fisher from Neurospa, Louis Swiss Bakery, Andre’s Coffee Cart, Slow Groovin’ BBQ, Rolling Fork and Taqueria el Yaqui Food Trucks, and flowers from Sierra’s Designs.

The teachers were so appreciative and the school PTO is so thankful to have such amazing local businesses support our school system. Thank you again for making our teachers feel extra special and loved.

Vanessa Adam

Aspen Elementary PTO