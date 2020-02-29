Wolfgang Taylor, of Basalt, passed away at the age of 64. Born in Germany, he moved to the US at 14. Wolfgang was very loving and had a passion for skiing. He owned The Stew Pot in Snowmass from 2003-2009 and recently worked for Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant. He is survived by his mother, stepfather, daughter, and son-in-law. Celebration of Life will be at Brown Funeral Home in Grand Junction on April 9th at 11:00.