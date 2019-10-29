William Joseph Tofany (aka Bill, Billy, Willy, and Uncle Bill) passed away suddenly of a heart attack on the morning of October 26th while on a hike with his dogs. Bill was born to Dr. Victor J. Tofany and Marian C. Tofany on November 29, 1952 in Rochester, NY. Bill attended St. Bonaventure University where he received a B.A. in political science. He moved to Aspen in 1976 to ski and never left. He started working in construction with Joe Zanin in 1982 and eventually created his own company, Bill Tofany Construction Company in 1996. He took great pride in the quality of his work. His legacy lives on in numerous homes, hovels, and kitchen remodels throughout the Roaring Fork valley.

Bill married Sydney Stapleton on August 10, 1985 at his cabin up Castle Creek. After much prompting from Syd about wanting to move out of the cabin and into a place with modern plumbing Bill built their home in Old Snowmass where they raised two children and maintained a menagerie of trail horses, hunting dogs, chickens and much more.

Bill is survived by his wife Sydney (Stapleton), son Barton, daughter Kelsey, brother Tom and sister Nancy, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Mountain Chalet in Aspen on Saturday November 9th, service will start at 2pm with a reception to follow till 6pm.

He lived life to the fullest and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.