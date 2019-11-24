Virginia ‘Jinny’ Moore

Virginia (Jinny) M. Moore, 76, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Roaring Fork Valley, Colorado. Jinny grew up in Denver in a large, boisterous family notorious for their caroling, camping, and Canadian ways. She graduated from Kent School for Girls in 1961, attended the University of Colorado briefly, then joined the Peace Corps in 1965 and lived in Bandipur, Nepal, with her second family. This experience infected her with a travel bug that she carried for the rest of her life. Jinny married Robin Perry in Starwood, Aspen, in 1969, had three daughters, and was an avid skier, backpacker, and Red Onion regular. But life is full of surprises, and she moved to Denver in 1979 as a single mom to work in real estate and acquire her teaching degree. In 1989, Jinny moved to the San Luis Valley to teach high school English. There, she met and married Jose Candido Gomez (Candie), whom she described as a Latin Kenny Rogers on a Harley, and who turned out to be the love of her life. Jinny earned her Master’s in Education at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, and eventually moved to Farmington, New Mexico, to teach English at San Juan College. Jinny retired in Mancos, Colorado, where she was an activist with the Great Old Broads, a member of the Mancos Valley Chorus, and a relentless adventurer. Everywhere she went in life, her easy-going demeanor and sharp sense of humor endeared her to all. From high tea in Victoria to her fifteen minutes of fame on CNN Chile during local protests, Jinny thrived on meeting new people and visiting new places. For the past three years, Jinny lived at Heritage Park in Carbondale, Colorado. She is survived by her brothers Mike Moore, Charley Moore, Hugh Moore; her sister Dorsey Moore and sisters-in-law Ann Moore, Jane Moore, and Clara Moore; her daughters Jean Perry (Clint Wilfley), Sarah Perry, Annie Perry (Peter Davies); her grandchildren Mattie, Rew, and Willow; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jinny is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ruth Moore, brothers Kit Moore and Tim Moore, nephew Cam Moore, and her husband Candie Gomez.