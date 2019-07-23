Tyler Joseph Mitchell March 25, 1995 — July 15, 2019

On July 15, 2019, Tyler Joseph Mitchell, 24, left this world. He was the beloved son of Heidi and Joe, brother of Jake, wife of Veronica and grandson of Bob Braudis.

Tyler grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and loved spending time with his family and friends snowboarding, wakeboarding, dirt biking and camping. He and his family especially loved Rabbit Valley and some of Tyler’s ashes will be scattered there. Tyler was sensitive, intelligent and creative. He grew to be a skilled carpenter and was so strong and such a hard worker. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, wit and a fierce effort to overcome his troubles.

Tyler adored his wife, Veronica. He never saw a dog he didn’t want to pet.

Tyler is also survived and sadly missed by aunt Stephanie Braudis, cousins Mia Wells and Katie Schmidt, aunt Marcia and uncle Tony Mina, cousins Aaron and Savanna and grandmother Blanca Mitchell.

A memorial will be planned in September. Sadness hangs over us. Love will keep us going.