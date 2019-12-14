Toni (Antoinette) Pokorny

Antoinette (Toni) Pokorny, of Basalt and Kiowa, Colorado, passed away in the early hours of November 23, 2019. She survived by her husband of 48 years, Foster Pokorny, her three children, James Quintana (Ann West) of New Castle, CO. John Quintana (Elaina) of, Alabama, and Cassidy Martin (Jesse) of Castle Rock, CO. Toni loved her grand children, Hayden, Emily, Tyler and Tate, so much, she wanted to do more with them, but her disease wouldn’t allow. Her perseverance started at the young age of 16, graduating early from high school, marrying James Frank Quintana, Sr., having two sons, Jim and John, then becoming a widow at the age of 20. She loved to travel for bowling and trap shooting, winning many state championships and leagues titles. Her love for accounting, real estate and taxes helped put her three children through college, she enjoyed fine dining and playing cards. Married to her husband Foster Pokorny for 41 years, they never gave up on one another as he was by her side until the last breath. A celebration of life will be held Spring, 2020 in Parker, Colorado.