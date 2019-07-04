Timothy Leonard Hoffman

Timothy Hoffman was born on July 4, 1937, in Estherville, Iowa to Dr. Leonard Frances and Rita Hoffman. Tim passed away on June 21, 2019.

Tim owned and operated Hoffman Electric in the RFV for over 40 years. He enjoyed old cars, snowmobiling, boating, camping, and riding his jet skis.

Tim is remembered with love by: siblings Reggie, Jacqueline, LaNora; children, Michael (Joan Brady), Scotty, Cody; Greg (Linda Prinz), Connor; Holly (Todd Gressett), Dylan, Julia; Tracie (Todd Skoglund), Ryan McFarlin, Taylor, Erika.

A private celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date.