The Honorable Linda Jane Shoff McCausland

After a difficult battle with cancer, long time Aspenite Linda McCausland passed away on June 20th in the comfort and loving arms of her beloved companion and soul mate Peter Nicklin.

Linda was born in Los Angeles, California to Leonard and Mary Shoff, early California residential real estate developers. After graduating from UCLA, Linda taught kindergarten for several years before joining her mother in the commercial real estate investment business in Santa Monica and West Los Angeles. Linda resided in Santa Monica until she relocated to Aspen, Colorado in the early 1970s.

Always an active participant in the political process, Linda spent six years splitting her time between Aspen and Washington D.C. in the 1980s. In Washington on, she was appointed to the U.S. National Park Foundation by President Ronald Reagan. Linda treasured the Foundation’s annual “Arts in the Parks” competition where recognized artists throughout the country captured through their art the majesty, beauty and scope of our National Parks. With a handful of others, she then helped create a program for the award winning paintings to tour U.S. Embassies throughout the world. Linda was also appointed by Mrs. Reagan to serve on the ‘’Just Say No To Drugs “ Foundation.

Upon returning to Aspen fulltime, she and Peter were members of the Aspen Snowmass Ski Ambassador Program. Linda and Peter continued their active participation in party politics where Linda was Pitkin County Chair of the Republican Party for several years. Linda was a long time supporter of the Aspen Institute and Ballet West. Both Peter and Linda enjoyed their membership at Maroon Creek Golf Club and participating in other community organizations.

In addition on to Peter, Linda is survived by her two nieces, Cynthia Davis Miller and Elizabeth Davis Gilmore and their families. Linda was a devoted and loving partner to Peter and treasured the relationships she had with her extended family and long-time friends. Linda was always willing to lend an ear, offer counsel, support, encouragement and love to others.