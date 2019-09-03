Teraha Ann Mattorano was born in Carbondale, CO. She graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 1995 and then earned an Associate in Arts degree at Colorado Mountain College in 1998.

Teraha also spent time in Rifle and New Castle before returning to Carbondale, where she worked as a Home Care Professional and had recently completed a Certified Nursing Assistant program.

Her interests included photography, art, travel, music, the outdoors, and spending time with her extensive family.

Teraha is survived by her daughter, Beverly Patton, and her parents, Tamar and Pete Mattorano of Carbondale, CO. She also had several devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, stepchildren and other relatives. In addition, Teraha had a loving boyfriend, Anthony Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Rosebud Cemetery (3420 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601).

A Benefit Account has been established at Alpine Bank for those who would like to contribute on behalf of Teraha’s daughter, Beverly. This account is under the names Teraha and Tamar Mattorano. The family respectfully requests contribution to this account in lieu of flowers.