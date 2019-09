Sylvia Victoria Caras died August 28 in Aspen from a rapidly progressive cancer. She leaves a mother, a brother, and many, many friends.

Donations to Valley View Foundation, PO Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, 970.384.6620 or Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111, 800-992-2623