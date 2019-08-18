Steve Hilbert

Steven Paul Hilbert, formerly of Aspen, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2019, at his home in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii. He was 64.

Born on May 2, 1954 in Southern California, Steve grew up close to the water and loved to fish. He received his captain’s license as a young man and ran charter fishing trips out of Dana Point, CA before moving to Aspen in 1981.

Known by nicknames “Hilby” and “Stevie Hi,” he was a familiar face behind the bar at the Motherlode and Smuggler Land Office restaurants in Aspen and at El Jebowl. He loved to golf, waterski, fish, play softball; he loved going to Lake Powell with friends; and he loved the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After retiring from many years of bartending, Steve moved to Kauai, Hawaii in 2016 where he could golf and fish year-round. In his retirement, he traveled to Cuba, Mexico and New Zealand, and in September 2018, he appeared at the houseboat rental dock at Lake Powell to the surprise of many close friends!

Steve was preceded in death by his grandfather Edward Guelf and by the love of his life, Lanette Smith.

He is survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Hilby is planned for Saturday, September 7th at the Mountain Chalet from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.