Robert Bryan Durkin

Robert “Bob” Durkin (65) Grand Junction, CO. passed away suddenly July 24, 2019. In his younger years Bob was a ski instructor at Aspen Highlands, competed in freestyle skiing, and rode bulls in local rodeos. He still loved skiing, golf, water skiing and bike rides, but what he loved most was helping other people of all ages. In 2013 he reunited with the Williams family after 30 years, and married his lifelong sweetheart, Julee. Bob lived each day to the fullest, never taking a day for granted. His generosity and ever present smile was evident to all. He gave back by doing service for others, such as volunteering with the Red Cross during the Basalt fire, and donating his time and energy wherever he was needed. People often called him “Miracle Bob,” because he truly was extraordinary. As an active member of AA he used his story to inspire others. He’d drop everything if someone needed his help. Bob’s life was filled with emotional and physical pain, yet he overcame insurmountable odds. When his body was broken, his spirit endured; he was the ultimate “comeback kid.” During the last eight years of his life he reunited with his family, cared for his parents and Aunt during their last days, reconnected with old friends and established new ones. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Julee, his older sister Rosemary Snyder, and his biggest advocate, his brother Bill Durkin (Joan) with whom he shared a special bond. A proud Uncle to many nieces and nephews, he relished their accomplishments. A son-in-law to Tom and Marlene Williams and brother-in-law to Terry Williams (Lindi). Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bill “Coach” and Rosemary Durkin. Born June 1, 1954 raised in Evergreen Park, Ill. ,he attended St. Bernadette’s and Brother Rice High School and studied at the School of Hard Knocks. He will be truly missed.

His Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 10, 2019 at The Orchard Church in Carbondale, Co.