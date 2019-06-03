Peter Selucky, 69, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 17, 1950 in Brno, Czechoslovakia to Eva and Milan Selucky. Growing up under the influence of the Soviet Bloc, Peter decided to leave Czech at the age of 18. He moved to Toronto, Canada and resided there for several years, studying photography. In the ’70s, Peter moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in pursuit of the best skiing. He worked for Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, as well as ski retail shops, such as Stefan Kaelin Ski & Golf and Snowmass Sports. In 1988, he married Katherine Methfessel. They had son Jamie, in 1989, and daughter Kira, in 1993. Peter began working for Aspen Ski Company as a ski instructor in the early ’90s. Concurrently, he was sole proprietor of Selucky Construction. Peter most enjoyed teaching others to ski.

Along with skiing, Peter had many passions in his life. Most recently, he was learning and practicing his love for photography. He enjoyed capturing everything, especially nature, people, and real estate. Peter also loved windsurfing and his annual trip to South Padre Island, Texas. In 2007, he purchased his sailboat and joined the Aspen Yacht Club at Ruedi Reservoir. Peter was an avid sailor. He always said that his dream was to “sail on his boat from island to island.”

Peter had many defining qualities. For anyone that knew him well, he was stubborn and sarcastic. No one enjoyed his jokes more than himself. He was kind-hearted and always wanted to help people in any way that he could. Peter was ambitious and lived his life to the fullest.

Peter will live on through Jamie, Kira, his friends, and his sister Jana, who resides in Austria.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.