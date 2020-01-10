Peter Selucky, January 17, 1950 – May 24, 2019. Peter’s celebration of life will be held in the Treehouse on the Snowmass Base Village Plaza on January 19th, 2020 at 5 p.m. Anyone who knew and loved Peter are welcome to attend. We kindly ask for guests to bring a side or drinks. If anyone has any pictures of Peter, especially over the past few years, please send to kiraselucky@gmail.com