Patricia Lynn Smith

Age 72, of Snowmass Village, Colorado, formerly of Minnetonka, Minnesota. Passed away on December 20, 2019, after a years long battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Margaret.

Survived by sister Judy Lewman (John); brother Ron (Kim); nieces Lisa Walker (Dan) and Dana Lewman (Rob Armus); great-nephews Chase and Davis Walker; also several cousins and numerous friends in Minnesota as well as Colorado. An avid traveler, Pat lived in Mykonos, Greece for a year after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Next up were a few years working on the mountain for Snowmass, cementing her love for the area where she eventually built a home and bookkeeping business.

A longtime member of the Aspen Choral Society, Pat felt especially privileged to have performed with them last year at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Special thanks to Julie Lewis of Hospice of the Valley, as well as Mike, Scott, Kass, and everyone else at Renew Roaring Fork. The family also wishes to express heartfelt appreciation for the extraordinary support provided in recent weeks by Nina, Diane, Kay, Bobbi, Dave and Barb, and others. Private family service in Utah.

A Celebration of Pat’s life will take place next summer in Snowmass Village. Memorials to the Snowmass Chapel or donor’s choice.