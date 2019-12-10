Patricia H. Yale (nee Hyrup)

Patricia H. Yale



May 14, 1934 ~ Dec 7, 2019

Patricia Yale (Hyrup) passed away in her sleep at her home in Buena Vista on 7 December 2019.

Pat was born on a ranch on the Frying Pan River in Basalt, Colorado in 1934 to Chris and Hazel Hyrup (nee Mount) of Basalt (both deceased). She schooled in Basalt, then attended St Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, CO, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1955. During her nursing training, she made three lifelong friends: Bonnie Groy, Eva Marsh (dec), and Lucy Gritz (dec).

Pat began her nursing career at the Monte Vista Hospital, CO before enlisting in the US Navy as a Lt Junior grade on the USS Haven in San Diego. She also nursed in Florida, Salida Hospital, then completed her career as a Correctional Nurse at BVCC in Buena Vista, from where she retired in 1995.

She met and married Dean M. Yale in 1958 while both were serving in the Navy. They first lived in Basalt, CO for a few years, eventually settling in Buena Vista in 1964. Dean preceded her in death in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her 3 siblings Eugene Hyrup, Annabelle Leonard, and Robert (Bob) Hyrup.

Surviving her are her four children: Robinn Yale-Kearney (Chesney Thomas) of South Africa, Lynn Yale Sharpe of Denver, Chris Wood-Mueller of Buena Vista, and Bradford Yale (Leslie Navarre) of Colorado Springs; and 10 grandchildren: Christopher Sharpe, Holly Sharpe, Joshua Wood (Jennifer), Jake Wood, Matthew Kearney (Justine), Colter Sharpe-Hawkins (Jasmine), Shannon Kearney, Judge Mueller (Danielle), Jeneral Mueller (Lexus), and Jirehmiah Trumble. She was blessed to know three great-grandchildren: Mayla Sharpe, Sidney Sharpe Determan, and Jakson Sharpe Hawkins.

Pat loved bridge and made good friends playing socially and competitively. She bowled, played softball, was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles and games.

Pat requested a cremation and her ashes given to the wind. No formal funeral is planned, but a gathering of family and friends will take place in the summer of 2020.

Her only desire for those who loved her is to do something nice for someone you love in her memory.