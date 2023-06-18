Obituary: Yvonne A. Davis

July 6, 1923 – June 6, 2023

Yvonne A. Davis was born near Karagach, Turkey on July 6, 1923. She studied at the University of Leipzig, and was fluent in numerous languages. She met Robert R Davis in Germany where he worked for Gen Eisenhower in a post-Navy peacetime transition position. They were married in Heidelberg on Mar 29, 1952.

They returned to the US and settled in Michigan where they raised three children. Yvonne was active in her church for many years.

After retirement, they built a home in Redstone, CO, where they lived for nearly 30 years. She was active in her Lutheran churches where she had many friends, as well as neighbors and townspeople who loved her caring and outgoing personality.

She is survived by her three children and spouses, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be buried next to Robert in Ft Logan National Cemetery, Denver. She lived to be over 99 years old.