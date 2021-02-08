Obituary: Wylie “Joe” High

Wylie “Joe” High

June 30, 1943 – January 4, 2021

If you knew our father, you loved him. And even if you didn’t know him, the moment you met him he felt like a lifelong friend. Joe had never met a stranger.

Wylie Jolane “Joe” High passed away on Monday, January 4th from Covid Pneumonia in his hometown of Grand Junction, CO. He was 77 years old.

Joe lived life to the fullest. Born June 30th, 1943 – son to Wylie R. High and Vashti Pope High. A graduate from Central High School in 1961, Mesa College in 1963 and University of Colorado Boulder in 1965 with a degree in Physical Therapy. He most recently lived in Grand Junction and prior to that spent 30 years in the Roaring Fork Valley.

He never let anything bring him down and would always seek out the good in everyday life and the people he met. Whether he spent his days cheering on the Broncos, the Rockies, or any team his kids and grandkids played for, reading a crime novel, talking with his buddies about current events or spending time with his family; Joe made each day count.

Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a huge advocate of all veteran’s needs.

Joe generously donated his time and energy to organizations and the communities he cared about. As an Army Veteran, Rotarian and Elk he was passionate about supporting the Aspen Homeless Shelter, High School students with interests in health sciences and community mental health initiatives.

He was an accomplished Physical Therapist, focused on keeping athletes in motion for over 40 years. He loved working with his hands, unless it was yardwork. In quasi-retirement he worked at the Aspen Valley Hospital as a Patient Representative where he relished supporting patients, staff and the community with whatever needed to be done. He enjoyed mentoring, listening and comforting those around him.

He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He was a Christian man who lived his faith and was kind and considerate of others.

May we all continue to celebrate and honor Joe’s legacy by making a positive impact on the world and the people you surround yourself with. Cheers to the man who taught us how to seek truth, love unconditionally, speak from the heart, investigate curiosity, live passionately, trust our instincts and play the game with integrity.

Wylie “Joe” High is survived by his four children and spouses (Travis and Chrissy, Tara and Matt Wilson, Brandon and Jacalyn, Jeremy and Alicia) and his six grandchildren. A service will be held in the spring.

Donations in Joe’s memory are gratefully received. Checks can be made out to the Aspen Elks Youth and Veterans Fund. This is a 501 c3 and has no administrative cost and allows every dollar to go to foster these Elks programs. Please indicate on the lower left of your check for the funds to go to the Veterans Fund or the Scholarship Fund in Joe’s memory which is being set up to support College Bound students interested in Health Sciences in Joe’s memory. Aspen Elks Lodge Atten: Kim Popish, 510 East Hyman Ave Aspen, CO 81611.