Obituary: Wolfgang Taylor

Obituaries | February 28, 2020

Wolfgang Taylor
Wolfgang Taylor, of Basalt, passed away at the age of 64. Born in Germany, he moved to the US at 14. Wolfgang was very loving and had a passion for skiing. He owned The Stew Pot in Snowmass from 2003-2009 and recently worked for Gwyn’s High Alpine Restaurant. He is survived by his mother, stepfather, daughter, and son-in-law. Celebration of Life will be at Brown Funeral Home in Grand Junction on April 9th at 11:00.

