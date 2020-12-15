Obituary: William Sexton Greenwood

William Sexton

Greenwood

December 10, 2020

William Sexton Greenwood passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home in Aspen. He was 77 years young. A long-time local, he moved to the Valley around 1970 and became pretty much the greatest skier his native state of Texas has ever known.

Bill lived a life of eclectic interests but simple tastes. He was a renowned expert and one of the most experienced WWII vintage aircraft pilots in the world, but he strongly believed most of society’s problems could be solved with an ice cold drink, a University of Texas football game, and a chocolate chip cookie from Paradise Bakery, not necessarily in that order. He hated spicy food, war, and fascists, not necessarily in that order.

He is survived by his two sons, Charles and David, of whom he was immensely proud.

His soul is now free to soar among the towering clouds, but his body will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 14th at 2:00pm at Red Butte Cemetery with a virtual memorial to follow soon. The public is encouraged to attend both.

Bill would have been forever grateful that even in death he never had to leave Aspen, the greatest place in the world.