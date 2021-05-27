Obituary: William Poteat
June 28, 1998 – April 18, 2021
William Poteat passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021 at the age of 22 in his home in Wichita, KS. William was born in Boston and moved to Aspen when he was 8 years old. He started in 3rd grade at Aspen Elementary School and graduated from Aspen High School in 2016. In May 2020, he graduated from Bucknell University with a BS in Accounting and Business Management. After graduation, he worked as a Consultant at Rebiscan, Inc. and an Analyst at Adenium Research, LLC. William enjoyed snowboarding, skiing, driving, dirt biking, and playing music. William was an adventurer by nature, and loved to explore new places. By his family and friends, William is remembered as a beautiful soul who loved life and was a friend to all. He had a real presence whose kind nature touched a lot of people in our community- he is missed by so many. He is survived by his mother, Paula Kadison, his fiancé, Haley West, his brother, Cyrus Poteat, three aunts, Elizabeth Kadison, Julia Kadison, and Jennifer Poteat, as well as his first cousin, Joseph Yarish, and Karly Kat, who William rescued from the GWS Animal Shelter. He is predeceased by his father, Harry Poteat. William’s AHS yearbook quote is from Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Beating drugs, addiction, and preventing needless deaths at times seems impossible, but please give in William’s name to A Way Out, the Hope Center, or Aspen Strong. As William was an animal lover, donations to RFV animal support organizations would be appreciated as well.
