Obituary: William Morris Roberts

William Morris Roberts

Provided Photo

– January 1, 2023

As a family we are mournful to announce that William Morris Roberts “Bill” of Carbondale, Colorado a Veteran of the United States Army (during the Vietnam War) returned to his heavenly home on January 1, 2023, after a sudden onset of Cancer that rapidly took his body over. Bill is survived by his wife Michele Roberts, his three children Zacharia, Amber, and Tiffany Roberts and eight grandchildren Elijah and Grace Roberts, Isaac Brooks, Preston and William Roberts, Ryder Brooks, Harrison and Koltyn Roberts. Along with Jessica Roberts and Jesse Brooks. Bill showed nothing less than grace, strength and courage. Bill was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harry and June Roberts. He was survived by his mother Theresa June Roberts along with brothers Jack and Joe Roberts and sister Jill Stolly (Roberts).

Bill was the successful business owner of Earthworks Construction, Western Slope Aggregates and Roberts Land and Cattle and will always be remembered for his generous spirit. Bill cherished his divine ranch just outside of Somerset, Co where he had spent most of his time (after retiring) enjoying the cattle he raised, and spending time in the majestic Ragged Mountains which had brought serenity and peace to his life. Bill had become President of the Ragged Mountain Water User Association. Delta County and the Delta Conservation District awarded Bill rancher of the year in 2018. Bill left a permeant imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew him. He was a man of integrity, wisdom, and patience’s. He was a dedicated member of the Church at Redstone and upheld his faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and devoted every day to him.

The Service for Bill will be held at The Orchard Church 110 Snowmass Drive in Carbondale, Colorado on January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Respected preacher and friend at the Church at Redstone Chris Moon will be honoring Bill as he returned to his heavenly home.

The family would like to give appreciation to Farnum Holt Funeral Home for their trusted service and support.