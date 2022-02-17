Obituary: William Jackson, Jr.
October 25, 1935 – February 9, 2022
Franklin William Jackson, Jr. was born to Bertha and Franklin Jackson in Henderson, Kentucky, on October 25th, 1935. Bill came to Aspen in 1985 and was a beloved member of the community who many knew as “Action Jackson”. He had many friends in the valley who will miss him dearly. Bill will always be remembered as the best-dressed, nicest gentleman you could ever have the privilege of knowing. If you were lucky enough to call him a friend, you lost a piece of your heart on February 9th, 2022, when he passed peacefully. Bill is survived by his two daughters, Cathy and Alberta, their families, his four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
