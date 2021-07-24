Obituary: William “Bill” Lee Lund

William “Bill”

Lee Lund

January 19, 1942 – July 20, 2021

William Lee Lund “Bill” of Breezy Point, MN, and formerly of Snowmass Village and El Jebel, CO, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021 from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. He was 79 years of age. He grew up in Edina, MN, and is the son of Ruth M. Lund and the late Edward C. Lund. He attended the Edina schools where he played his favorite sport, basketball, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Dunker” by his close friends. He was a 1964 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he played basketball and was in the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the Army Artillery as a forward observer and assigned to the 1st Air Cavalry Division, an airmobile division using helicopter mobility and tactics. He served in Vietnam and saw much action in the Ia Drang Valley battle, which was also the subject of the book and movie entitled, “We Were Soldiers Once…and Young”.

Bill is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Kathie, to whom he was married for 58 years. He is survived by his children – Laurie Witt (Jeff) of Wellesley Hills, MA, John Lund (Diane) of Omaha, NE, Michael Lund (Tara) of Lafayette, CO, and seven grandchildren – Annika, Allison, Eric, Stephanie, Cooper, Sydney and Morgan as well as his cherished mother – Ruth Lund and his sisters and brothers in law and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Rotary International https://my.rotary.org/en/donate or Mayo Clinic https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 5:00–7:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, Edina, MN. The life of William L. Lund will be celebrated at a memorial service on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Edina, MN. It will be followed by a private burial with military honors at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, MN.-