Obituary: Vivian Sweeney

Vivian Sweeney

Provided Photo

Vivian Sweeney

August 29, 1928 – January 25, 2021

Vivian Eyre Sweeney of Carmel, California died January 25, 2021.

Born 1928, London, England. Graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Denver, CO and attended Rosemont College, Rosemont, PA. Married John Francis Sweeney, 1949, Denver.

Survived by her children: Marna Haley (Dennis), Michael Sweeney (Wen), Tim Sweeney (Bill), Carol Ulis (Elwin), Katie Kikawa (Colin), Edward Sweeney (Kathy); her daughters-in-law: Susan Sweeney and Aylin Emeksiz; her sisters: Elisa Brennan (Christopher) and Jane Schuster (Bruce); her grandchildren: Jason Haley, Sarah Michael, John Sweeney, Andrew Sweeney, Adam Ulis, Philip Kikawa, Caroline Kikawa, Luke Sweeney and Erin Sweeney; and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, John F. Sweeney, parents, Wilfred and Marjorie Eyre, sons, Jeff and Mark Sweeney, brother, Richard Eyre, and granddaughter, Monica Ulis.

She loved her family, painting, piano, gardening, travel, needlepoint and knitting, and her many dogs. She lived in London, Denver, Aspen and Carmel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Vivian to the Carmel Mission Foundation, a foundation she was passionate about, at P.O. Box 221351, Carmel, CA 93922, or carmelmissionfoundation.org.