Obituary: Verla JEAN Hall

Verla JEAN Hall

Provided Photo

Verla “JEAN”

Hall

September 9, 1931 – November 3, 2020

Verla “JEAN” Hall of Fruita, Colorado fell asleep in death on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 89 years old. Jean was born in Stratton, Colorado on September 9, 1931 to Roy Delbert Reisch and Laura Megel Reisch. After marrying Harold “Ken” Hall they moved several times doing ranching jobs. They ended up in Aspen where Harold later died. Jean worked hard at Aspen Internal Medical Associates for more than 25 years. She did this while doing an amazing job raising her four sons alone.

Jean was a loving mother, sister and friend to many. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed beautiful flowers and fresh tomatoes all summer long. Jean was quiet but quick witted as you can see reflected in her sons. She had a strong faith in Jehovah God and looked forward to the hope of the resurrection held out in John 5:28-29 and Revelation 21:3-4.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold and her half sister Leila. She is survived by her sons: Dick (Sandy), Larry (Sandy), Stan (Yvonne), Jim (Lisa) and her grandchildren Chris, Rachel, Levi, Trevor, Jesse and Lee.