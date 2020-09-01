Obituary: Tunnicliffe Barbara Mary
BARBARA MARY TUNNICLIFFE
September 1, 2012
BARBARA MARY
TUNNICLIFFE.
Former resident of
Aspen and Carbondale.
Former Lease Owner of PEAK NINE SKI RESTAURANT BRECKENRIDGE.
Passed away Sept. 1st 2012. Aged of 82.
Barbara you are sadly missed.
Forever in our hearts.
Brother Brian, Germaine, Nouha and many friends in Colorado and Stamford, England.
