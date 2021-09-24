Obituary: Tomasi Zundel Takau

Tomasi Zundel Takau

October 15, 1968 – July 29, 2021

Hurricane, UT – Tomasi Zundel Takau, age 52, died on July 29, 2021, in St.

George, Utah surrounded by his family. His death was caused by complications due to COVID-19. He was born on October 15, 1968, in Neiafu, Vava’u Tonga to Viliami Elisapeta Lita Takau. He married Elizabeth Ann Zundel Takau in the Laie Temple on September 5, 1992.





Tomasi was raised on the island of Vava’u, Tonga, where he excelled in school and rugby. He was recruited to play rugby at BYU-Hawaii and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. He met and married his eternal companion in Hawaii and started his family.

Rugby continued to bless his life when he was recruited to play for the USA Eagles Rugby team.

He traveled the world playing at the highest level in his sport, rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game. Tomasi was also a proud and distinguished member of the Gentleman of Aspen Rugby Football Club. Most notably, he played on the 1997 – 2002 Aspen Championship teams that won seven consecutive National Titles during that golden era. Tomasi played thirty-two tests for the US Eagles many with ten of his Gents of Aspen teammates who were also on the national squad.

He retired from his Rugby career to assume the position of full-time dad and all-knowing coach. His expertise covered everything in life, sports of every kind to politics and education. He was devoted to his kids and gave everything he had to help them succeed. When he became a Grandaddy, he was an even better grandfather and loved his grandbabies!

Tomasi was very talented with his hands and when he wasn’t with his family, he was creating beautiful masonry work as a General Contractor. He loved to learn, and he loved his politics. He died a staunch, Trump loving, patriot who loved his country! Tomasi was an example of service, humility, and Christ-like love to everyone he encountered.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Takau; children: Kalistina, Joseph (Lexi Mae), Ammon (Allison), Enoch, Seth, and Elizabeth Takau; grandsons: Valor Viliami, Villiami Tomasi, and Tomasi Takau III, who all reside in the greater St. George area; his mother Lita Takau of Portland, Oregon; his siblings: Valini Sanft, George Takau, Feao, Umu, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hurricane 6th Ward, 677 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. Interment was at the Hurricane Cemetery.

This Saturday, September 25th @ 3:30 p.m. there will be a presentation to Tomasi’s family at Wagner Park. Please come along to meet the family and share an anecdote with them about Tomasi.

Rest in Love Tomasi – Ofa Atu Toko