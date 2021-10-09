Obituary: Todd Arcomano, MD

Todd Arcomano

Provided Photo

September 5, 1957 – December 7, 2020

Todd Richard Arcomano MD was born to Dr Nicholas J and Ella Cecilia Arcomano in Long Branch, NJ. He graduated Rutgers College Class of 1979 and Georgetown Medical School Class of 1983 where he also completed his surgical residency. Todd joined General Surgery practices in Washington, DC; and Reno, Nevada, but spent the greatest part of his career with the Veteran’s Administration in Grand Junction, Colorado; Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado where he retired from the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in 2020. His greatest joy came from teaching surgical residents and he was the recipient of numerous teaching awards.

Todd was a resident of Denver and Basalt, Colorado, where he moved full time upon retirement. Todd was an avid hiker, skier and student of nature. He loved the arts and supported the Aspen Music School and Festival and mentored and housed many music students over the years. He also took great pleasure collecting art. He was an avid gardener and many in the Roaring Fork Valley shared in his bounty.

Todd is survived by his siblings and nieces and nephews : Jon (Carol) parents of Jon Nicholas (Kathleen) Kyle (Ashley) and grandniece Saylor Todd of Long Branch, New Jersey; Drew (Nadine) parents of Troy (Rachel), Lexi and Grant of Oakhurst, New Jersey; Keith (Marie) parents of Noelle and Nicholas of Middletown, New Jersey and Tara (David Tash) parents of Nellie of Snowmass Village Colorado in addition to a large community or loving friends, students and colleagues. His enthusiasm, intelligence, kindness and generosity were known to all the doctors, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals and patients whose lives were changed for the better. “We learned so much from him about how to be a good human being.” He was known by all who met him as thoughtful and generous with his heart and head.

A virtual Celebration of Life will be held October 8 at 6 pm Mountain Time. Email celebrationtoddarcomano @gmail.com to receive a Zoom link. Those wishing to honor Todd, please consider a gift to support the Arcomano Residency Endowed Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Please send your gift in memory of Dr. Todd Arcomano to : University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217 and makes checks payable to CU Foundation and in the memo line note Todd Arcomano’s name. Gifts may also be made on line at https://giving.cu.edu/Arcomano . On line condolences may be registered with the Book of Memories at farnumholtfuneralhome.com.