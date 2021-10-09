Obituary: Todd Arcomano, MD
September 5, 1957 – December 7, 2020
Todd Richard Arcomano MD was born to Dr Nicholas J and Ella Cecilia Arcomano in Long Branch, NJ. He graduated Rutgers College Class of 1979 and Georgetown Medical School Class of 1983 where he also completed his surgical residency. Todd joined General Surgery practices in Washington, DC; and Reno, Nevada, but spent the greatest part of his career with the Veteran’s Administration in Grand Junction, Colorado; Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado where he retired from the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in 2020. His greatest joy came from teaching surgical residents and he was the recipient of numerous teaching awards.
Todd was a resident of Denver and Basalt, Colorado, where he moved full time upon retirement. Todd was an avid hiker, skier and student of nature. He loved the arts and supported the Aspen Music School and Festival and mentored and housed many music students over the years. He also took great pleasure collecting art. He was an avid gardener and many in the Roaring Fork Valley shared in his bounty.
Todd is survived by his siblings and nieces and nephews : Jon (Carol) parents of Jon Nicholas (Kathleen) Kyle (Ashley) and grandniece Saylor Todd of Long Branch, New Jersey; Drew (Nadine) parents of Troy (Rachel), Lexi and Grant of Oakhurst, New Jersey; Keith (Marie) parents of Noelle and Nicholas of Middletown, New Jersey and Tara (David Tash) parents of Nellie of Snowmass Village Colorado in addition to a large community or loving friends, students and colleagues. His enthusiasm, intelligence, kindness and generosity were known to all the doctors, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals and patients whose lives were changed for the better. “We learned so much from him about how to be a good human being.” He was known by all who met him as thoughtful and generous with his heart and head.
A virtual Celebration of Life will be held October 8 at 6 pm Mountain Time. Email celebrationtoddarcomano @gmail.com to receive a Zoom link. Those wishing to honor Todd, please consider a gift to support the Arcomano Residency Endowed Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Please send your gift in memory of Dr. Todd Arcomano to : University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217 and makes checks payable to CU Foundation and in the memo line note Todd Arcomano’s name. Gifts may also be made on line at https://giving.cu.edu/Arcomano. On line condolences may be registered with the Book of Memories at farnumholtfuneralhome.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User