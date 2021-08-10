Obituary: Tigey Eads

Tigey Eads

Tigey Eads

August 5, 2021

“Tigey” Jeremy Gaither Eads, loving father, son, spouse, nephew, brother, best friend and everything in between has tragically left this physical world. Tigey never met a stranger and cherished everyone who crossed his path.

Tigey was adopted by his loving parents, George and Maryjane Eads shortly after his birth in 1972. He went to Sandy Hook Elementary and Newtown High School in Connecticut. Tigey followed friends and moved to Colorado in 1992. He married Claire Harvey on September 15, 2006, and they have 3 amazing daughters that love their Dad with all their heart. If you ever saw one of his “mini-me’s” you knew they were proud to call him their Dad.

Tigey was known for his warm smile, kind heart and of course the ability to converse with anyone. For those lucky enough to know Tigey, you knew he was your friend and as his friend he would go to the ends of the earth for you. He was creative and compassionate, had an affinity for music, treasure hunting and collecting, and truly enjoyed helping others.

Tigey is preceded in death by his father George, sister Kim, Uncle Don, and cousin Mitchell. Survived by Claire Harvey Eads, daughters, Alea, Emme, and Lyla, mother Maryjane, sister Jennifer, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Tigey’s children have requested a small and private service. Knowing Tigey had an extraordinary number of friends that will want to celebrate his life, we encourage everyone to honor him in any way they feel comforting.

In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to The Eads’ Children Account at Alpine Bank or to The Hope Center in honor of Tigey Eads.