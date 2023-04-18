Obituary: Thomas Joseph Williams

Thomas Joseph Williams

October 17, 1930 – March 25, 2023

Sir Thomas of Redstone, Father Tom at Aspen Highlands Born to Charles (Bud) and Lillian Williams in Chicago, brother of James (Cheryl) and Patricia, father to Terry (Lindi) Williams, Julee (Bob) Durkin. loving husband of 68 years to Marlene, now at rest in the Heavenly eternity provided by our Savior Jesus Christ. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, his grandsons, Brian (Stephanie) and Cody (Felicia) Williams and six great grandchildren Titan Lillia, Decker, Eva, Diesel, Kaelyn. His adopted kids; Dennis Kelly, Gary Platt and Cindy Watson and his troops from Aspen Highlands Ski School.

Tom was a proud Marine veteran, a champion high school football player. He was blessed to relocate to Aspen in 1968, purchased the Heatherbed Lodge and Stable with the Burton family. He learned to be a ski instructor, a guide and outfitter for hunting camps, and wrangle horses, and even bulls. Managed the Redstone Inn for 2 years. He became an awesome storyteller and a beloved friend to many. He often commented on what a good life he had been blessed with and how many wonderful people he had met. He will be missed by many.

Memorial service: May 6, 2:00-4:00pm, Orchard Church, 110 Snowmass Dr. Carbondale